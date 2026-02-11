Kerala government tenure nears end; Rs 93-crore Kovalam project remains in limbo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 93 crore development project intended to revive Kovalam — Kerala’s iconic beach tourism destination — continues to remain a non-starter, leaving the tourism centre in a state of neglect.
Conceived during the early years of the current government, the project has failed to take off, prompting the tourism department to approach the government seeking to replace WAPCOS, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) entrusted with its implementation, citing inefficiency.
A senior department official told TNIE that little progress has been made due to WAPCOS’s poor performance. The department has issued repeated memos and held multiple review meetings to expedite the project. “WAPCOS has a good track record across the country, but here they failed to deliver as per our expectations. We have written to the higher authorities seeking replacement of the SPV,” the official said.
With yet another tourism season drawing to a close and no visible progress on the larger project, the department has taken up two urgent works to address basic issues at the destination.
“We have sanctioned Rs 1.18 crore for two immediate works – repairing streetlights and installing CCTV cameras,” the official added. An amount of Rs 80.59 lakh has been allotted for repairing streetlights and Rs 38 lakh for CCTV installation.
Severely affected by sea erosion, Kovalam – once the face of Kerala Tourism – has lost much of its appeal due to poor maintenance and lack of infrastructure upgrades. A polluted beach caused by improper sewage treatment, pathways damaged by recurring sea erosion, and inadequate basic facilities have left the destination in a state of neglect for years.
In February 2023, the state cabinet approved the project to be implemented with support from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). However, even after nearly four years, WAPCOS has failed to make meaningful progress.
Recently, WAPCOS floated tenders for two works worth Rs 7.83 crore as part of the project — renovation of the existing walkway at Lighthouse Beach and rectification works at the existing amenity centre on corporation land. The project has been tendered for a second time owing to no takers.
Kovalam MLA M Vincent said that the project suffered delays. “They have floated the tender for another time and many have participated. The work will be awarded soon,” he said.
The larger project plan includes renovation of Anantha Park at Hawa Beach, infrastructure development at Lighthouse and Hawa beaches, renovation of the existing walkway, construction of a diaphragm wall, a sewage treatment plant, a toilet block, and development of Adimalathura beach. The proposal also includes the construction of an administrative block with a first-aid room, CCTV control room, officer’s room, rest room, amenity centre, children’s play area, and resting spaces for visitors.
