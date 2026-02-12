Kerala govt committed to providing more funding for research in higher education sector: Minister Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day National Research Conference and Kerala Higher Education Expo 2026 concluded in the capital on Wednesday with the government committing to provide more funding in the higher education sector to enable paradigm shifts in curriculum and research methodology.

At the valedictory session of the conference, Higher Education Minister R Bindu highlighted the government’s financial commitment towards fostering a world-class research culture. She said the higher education in the state was passing through a “transformative period” and the government is giving high priority to the sector.

The minister launched ‘ScholarConnect’, a digital platform designed to facilitate structured engagement between the state’s higher education institutions and the global academic diaspora. “ScholarConnect will connect erudite scholars, experts from the diaspora, intellectuals, and academicians from every part of the world,” she said. The initiative aims to harness international expertise to build research capacity, enhance academic quality, and strengthen the international visibility of Kerala’s scholars, marking a new era of institutionalising “brain gain.”

The minister said the state has spent nearly Rs 24 crore on the Chief Minister’s Nava Kerala Post-Doctoral Fellowship (CMNPF) alone. Additionally, an annual funding of Rs 75 lakh has been earmarked for the Kairali Research Awards.”In spite of financial difficulties, the government has prioritised these investments to ensure that our researchers can gain international acclaim,” the minister said.