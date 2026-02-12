Kumbichalkadavu Bridge opening marks end to tribal hamlets’ wait

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending the long wait of the tribal communities of Amboori grama panchayat for a smooth mobility to the town, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kumbichalkadavu Bridge on Wednesday.

“When the Neyyar dam reservoir was constructed, Thodumala and its adjacent places nearly became islands. Through the inauguration of this new bridge, the issue is being resolved,” said Pinarayi. In what can be seen as a political reply, he also said that though people think this is the duty of a government, many such schemes never turned into reality in the past.

The bridge will be beneficial for nearly 3,000 people from over 11 hamlets of Amboori grama panchayat and two from the nearby Kallikkadu grama panchayat, who, otherwise, had to depend on boats to travel to the mainland.

The longest and biggest bridge to be built across a river in the state, the Kumbichalkadavu Bridge is expected to open new tourism potentials surrounding Amboori.

Beyond the 253m-long bridge and approach roads, special 4m-wide service roads have also been constructed for people to go to the riverbank.