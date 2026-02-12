Water bottle vending machine at Thiruvananthapuram RCC stops working day after launch

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The automated water bottle vending machine installed by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KIIDC) at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) has reportedly stopped working after just a day of operations.

Inaugurated by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine recently, the machine dispenses one-litre bottles for `9 and 500ml bottles for `6. However, patients, visitors and staff have complained that no bottles are dispensed though money is deducted.

The frustrated complainants also alleged that no action has been taken by the RCC head office despite several complaints. “One pays for the water, but the machine does not deliver,” said a visitor at RCC.

When contacted, a top KIIDC official said the matter would be looked into. The RCC spokesperson attributed the issue to a software error.