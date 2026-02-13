Is it time to recharge Thiruvananthapuram's tourism circuit?

Thiruvananthapuram recently stepped into the international spotlight as the Agoda 2025 New Horizon Travel Trends report named the state capital as an emerging choice for international travellers to India. Notably, the district was placed ahead of routine favourites such as Goa, Udaipur, Agra and Jaipur.



For Indian travellers, however, Thiruvananthapuram has long been a popular destination, where tradition blends with urban ambition.

Visitors have always been drawn to its beaches, the tranquil haven of Poovar with the sea on one side and mountains on the other, the Padmanabhaswamy temple and other heritage structures.

Many have also been attracted by the capital’s strong wellness ecosystem — Ayurvedic centres, traditional kalari institutions run by hereditary gurus, and globally known residential yoga hubs such as the Sivananda Yoga Centre at Neyyar.