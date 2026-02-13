LSGD warns Karumkulam panchayat against obstructing dog shelter ops; cites SC directives

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With protests mounting against the dog shelter at Karumkulam panchayat, the local self-government department (LSGD) has come up with an order directing the panchayat authorities not to obstruct the functioning of the animal shelter citing directives issued by the Supreme Court.
In a communication addressed to the district police chief, Thiruvananthapuram, and the secretary of Karumkulam panchayat, the LSGD referred to a petition submitted by Sangeetha Suresh, an activist, seeking intervention to ensure the smooth functioning of Naughtys Pet Sanctuary.
The order mandates that stray animals picked up must be housed in appropriate shelters or cattle pounds and provided with food, water and veterinary care in accordance with the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2023.
The court has also held that local bodies are responsible for immediately removing stray dogs found within the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and railway stations, and shifting them to designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination as per the rules.
The LSGD noted that there is an urgent need to establish dog shelters in the state to effectively implement stray dog control measures in line with the Supreme Court’s directives. The government has already taken a high-level decision to set up at least one dog shelter in every block panchayat.
In this context, the department stated that obstructing the functioning of organisations which assist local bodies in the protection and management of stray animals, would amount to a violation of the Supreme Court’s orders.
However, the Karumkulam panchayat continues to be adamant on its stance against the alleged illegal operation of the dog shelter and bringing dogs from the corporation area. Karumkulam panchayat president Pushpam Vincent said that the protest will be intensified.
“There is stiff resistance from residents and the shelter is operating illegally and till this date, the operator hasn’t produced any legal documents. We will intensify our protest until the shelter is shut down. We are elected representatives and we will stand with the residents,”he said.
He said that the panchayat has served notice to the land owner and has given letters to the animal husbandry department, district police chief and district collector seeking intervention. “This is one of the most densely populated panchayats. The stray dog crisis is already a major issue here and operating such a shelter amid a dense population cannot be allowed,” he said.