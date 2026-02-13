Promises, files, delays: Central University of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram campus remains non-starter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prolonged bureaucratic apathy on the part of the state government has cast a shadow over Thiruvananthapuram’s bid to secure a permanent regional campus of the Kasaragod-headquartered Central University of Kerala (CUK).

The proposal to allot land for the university’s permanent ‘capital centre’ was first mooted in 2014, when the CUK centre began functioning from rented premises in Thiruvananthapuram.

At the time, the state cabinet had assured that suitable land would be identified and allocated in Thiruvananthapuram district for establishing a permanent centre.

“Although government land at Kudappanakunnu was identified for the centre in 2014, the proposal did not materialise. Subsequently, three locations - Vithura, Azhoor and Vattappara - were scouted by the government between 2017 and 2023, but the plan remained on paper,” a source said.

The project was revived in 2024 after the Revenue department agreed to provide 12.95 hectares of land at Andoorkonam village in Nedumangad, following an initiative by Minister G R Anil, the local MLA. After a series of high-level meetings, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly assured CUK authorities in August 2024 that the land at Andoorkonam would be handed over to the university.

Following clearance from the Finance Department, the file relating to the land transfer was forwarded to the Higher Education Department in January 2025 for its recommendations. “The file remained pending with the Higher Education Department for over a year and reached the Chief Minister’s Office only in January this year,” a senior official said.