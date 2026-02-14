Gang posing as corporation officials rob elderly woman of 7.5 sovereigns of gold in T'puram; five booked

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four individuals posing as corporation officials assaulted and robbed a 64-year-old woman at her house in Manacaud on Friday morning. The gang fled with 7.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments.

Fort police have registered a case and have taken five persons into custody. The suspects have been identified as Sarath, Rajan, Sheeba, Al-Amern, Shibu and Reena.

The victim, Chandra, and her son, Vishnu Prasad, have been living at Sri Sivam Residency near Mukkolakkal Temple since 2022.

Chandra was alone at home after her son left for work. Around 11 am on Friday, a group posing as corporation officials claimed to enquire about waste management and entered the apartment. Once inside the apartment, the gang allegedly slapped her and forcefully removed her bangles. They fled with a necklace, two bangles and a ring.

Despite Chandra's screams for help, none of neighbours checked in.

Chandra claimed that she had seen two of the accused earlier this week.

After the accused left the premises, Chandra alerted her son and neighbours, who then informed the police.

By the time Vishnu Prasad reached home, the police had arrived.

The Fort police, after examining CCTV visuals from areas near the house and Mukkolakkal Temple, have taken five persons into custody in connection with the case.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that they are involved in the crime.

A confirmation is expected following further questioning, and officials said a press meet would be held later in the day.