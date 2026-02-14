‘ONV’s memory will endure over generations’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Memories of O N V Kurup will continue to live on in society despite the passing of generations, said K Jayakumar, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). He was speaking at the ONV Smrithi memorial event, organised by the ONV Cultural Academy as part of the poet’s 10th death anniversary at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan on Friday.

Jayakumar noted that ONV had the ability to interpret life through poetry, adding that society often feels the absence of his voice during moments of crisis. His demise has left behind a deep sense of void and loneliness, said Jayakumar.

He added that the poet’s presence at Indeevaram, ONV’s residence, had always been a source of strength for him, and that the magnitude of the loss is being realised now.

Writers and cultural figures such as George Onakkoor, K P Sudheera, V S Rajesh, and filmmaker Rajeev Anchal also addressed the gathering. Family members of ONV and poetry enthusiasts attended the function. The programme featured a reading of ONV’s selected poems.