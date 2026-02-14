Redeveloped Connemara market to open by August

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The redeveloped Palayam Connemara market, one of the bustling commercial landmarks, is slated to be completed by August and will be open for public. The redevelopment project under the Smart City Mission of the centuries-old Palayam Connemara market, after years of delay, is back on track with work progressing at full swing.
The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles.The plan faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays. Subsequently, the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) rendered the project and the bid for the construction was won by a Hyderabad based contractor at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore.
An official said that excavation for the two-level basement parking is ongoing. “Around 25 per cent of the work has been completed and the rest of the excavation work is expected to be completed by March end. After that the foundation work will begin and the construction activities are expected to be completed in the next months,” said the official.
The project which was officially launched on November 5 last year is expected to be completed in nine months. The redeveloped market will have a three floor complex and two additional floors for underground parking. The project envisions a modern, multi-level commercial complex blending traditional trading spaces with contemporary design, improved hygiene standards, and upgraded public amenities.
As part of the project, a hi-tech fish and meat market will be constructed on the ground floor and the traders will be given designated stalls in the market.The first and second floors of the market will be used for commercial purposes.
As many as 450 traders were relocated to facilitate the project which will be executed retaining the heritage value of the market. The SCTL had constructed a temporary rehabilitation block near the market to relocate the traders.