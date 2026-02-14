Redeveloped Connemara market to open by August

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The redeveloped Palayam Connemara market, one of the bustling commercial landmarks, is slated to be completed by August and will be open for public. The redevelopment project under the Smart City Mission of the centuries-old Palayam Connemara market, after years of delay, is back on track with work progressing at full swing.

The project, which was originally awarded in 2021, had been stalled for nearly three years due to repeated administrative and procedural hurdles.The plan faced a major setback after the earlier contractor, RDS Projects Ltd backed out of the project citing cost escalation and other delays. Subsequently, the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) rendered the project and the bid for the construction was won by a Hyderabad based contractor at an estimated cost of Rs 71 crore.

An official said that excavation for the two-level basement parking is ongoing. “Around 25 per cent of the work has been completed and the rest of the excavation work is expected to be completed by March end. After that the foundation work will begin and the construction activities are expected to be completed in the next months,” said the official.