Shankhumukham Beach chokes on waste dumping months after Navy Day facelift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In December, for the grand Navy Day celebrations, the Shankhumukham Beach was transformed into a spotless venue. However, just three months later, the popular tourist destination has slipped back into neglect.
The beach, which was meticulously cleaned and spruced up to host dignitaries and large crowds, now lies strewn with plastic waste, food wrappers and discarded bottles.
Visitors are now greeted by litter and stray dogs.
Inadequate cleaning and poor waste management by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the city corporation are cited as the primary reasons for the deteriorating condition. Both agencies have been blaming each other for the situation. And Shankhumukham, frequented by hundreds of visitors every day, now bears the brunt of neglect.
Recently, the corporation’s health wing imposed a fine of `14,000 on DTPC authorities for burning waste and maintaining poor hygiene. With tensions escalating between the two agencies, an interdepartmental meeting has been convened to resolve the issue. The DTPC has deployed around 14 sanitation workers to clean the beach.
Former Shankhumukham councillor Seraphine Freddy says the beach is in a state of neglect. “We used to organise regular clean-up drives with the help of volunteers, but that is no longer happening.
Though the DTPC has appointed cleaning staff, the work is not being carried out properly, leading to waste accumulation. This is a prime destination, and maintaining it should be a top priority. There is no shortage of workers, but better infrastructure is needed for effective waste management,” she adds.
The civic body has installed around 10 waste bins, four bottle collection kiosks and a dry leaf collection facility at the beach. However, DTPC authorities allege the corporation is not removing waste from these bins regularly.
“The dry leaf collection facility remains unattended, and creepers have grown due to lack of maintenance,” an official says. The official alleges that the material collection facility (MCF), set up by the corporation on tourism department land, is being used to process waste from other areas.
“They do not allow us to store the waste collected from the beach. Initially, space was to be allotted for the tourism department at the MCF, but now they refuse, citing improper segregation. We have nowhere to store the waste, and fines are imposed when it accumulates or when workers attempt to burn it,” the official says.
The DTPC also points to unauthorised vending as a contributing factor to the waste crisis. “Lack of action to regulate unauthorised vendors is worsening the situation,” an official said.
Meanwhile, an official from the Chackai Health Circle under the corporation blames the DTPC for failing to hand over waste to Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL).
“They were handing over waste to CKCL until about a year ago. The upkeep of the beach is their responsibility, but often we are forced to step in and clean the area when waste accumulates,” the official says.
Despite the issues, several voluntary organisations and individuals continue to undertake beach cleaning activities out of environmental concern. These drives have removed tonnes of waste from the shoreline over time.
Ward councillor Sheeba Patrick says a meeting has been scheduled for Monday to address the issue. “I recently assumed office and have taken note of the problem. We expect to resolve it through discussions,” she explains.
Jeyakumar Thomas, president of Society of God’s Own Trivandrum, says voluntary cleaning activities have been suspended since November last year.
“We used to conduct clean-up drives every Monday, but had to stop when the beach was eroded by the sea. We regularly engage with traders and visitors to promote cleanliness,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Deepa Ananda Padmanabhan, co-founder of Susthira Foundation, stressed the need for better coordination among stakeholders. “Volunteers, students and organisations have been supporting cleaning initiatives for years. If each department takes responsibility and works in coordination with the public, maintaining the beach will be much more effective,” she says.