Shankhumukham Beach chokes on waste dumping months after Navy Day facelift

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In December, for the grand Navy Day celebrations, the Shankhumukham Beach was transformed into a spotless venue. However, just three months later, the popular tourist destination has slipped back into neglect.

The beach, which was meticulously cleaned and spruced up to host dignitaries and large crowds, now lies strewn with plastic waste, food wrappers and discarded bottles.

Visitors are now greeted by litter and stray dogs.

Inadequate cleaning and poor waste management by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the city corporation are cited as the primary reasons for the deteriorating condition. Both agencies have been blaming each other for the situation. And Shankhumukham, frequented by hundreds of visitors every day, now bears the brunt of neglect.

Recently, the corporation’s health wing imposed a fine of `14,000 on DTPC authorities for burning waste and maintaining poor hygiene. With tensions escalating between the two agencies, an interdepartmental meeting has been convened to resolve the issue. The DTPC has deployed around 14 sanitation workers to clean the beach.