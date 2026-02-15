Four held for posing as corporation officials, robbing 64-year-old woman of gold

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police arrested four people in connection with assault and robbery of a 64-year-old woman at Manacaud in the capital city on Friday. The accused have been identified as Sheeba, Reena, Sarath and Rajan.

The incident took place around 11am at Sri Sivam Residency near Mukkolakkal Temple. The victim, Chandra, who lives on rent on the second floor of the apartment building, was alone at home when the gang arrived posing as corporation health officials. They claimed they had come to enquire about waste management. Once the door was opened, two of them attacked her and robbed her of 9 sovereigns of gold.

The stolen ornaments included a three-sovereign chain and six bangles. The police said the gang had visited the area two days earlier and conducted inspection before executing the crime. They had understood that Chandra would be alone during daytime as her son Vishnu would be away at work. The mother and son have been living in the apartment for the past four years.

Reena, one of the accused, resides on the ground floor of the same apartment building where the victim lives. The police said Reena planned the robbery along with her relative Sheeba to clear financial liabilities.