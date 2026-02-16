Duo attacks music troupe, vandalises equipment over ‘scornful brawl ’ in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattappara police on Sunday registered an FIR against two persons for vandalising sound equipment used for a ganamela programme held as part of the Kalamkaval festival at the Pathiyanadu Sree Bhadrakali Temple, Kallayam. The accused, identified as Nampade native Anuraj alias Nandu and Kallayam native Shinoj, damaged equipment reportedly worth Rs 60 lakh after the sound operators made a ‘scornful’ glance. The accused appear to be absconding, police said.

The incident took place in early morning on Sunday, when the music troupe was packing up their equipment after the event concluded. “The programme proceeded smoothly till Saturday 11.30pm. At around 1am on Sunday, while we were having food, two men came and stood before our equipment.

When we asked them if there was any issue, they attacked us for allegedly staring at them, and began damaging our speakers,” said Prasanth A, owner of Sandhya’s Audios and Lights. Equipment, including hanging speakers, scaffolds, accompanying items, amplifiers, and crossover cables, were damaged beyond repair, he said. Prasanth also remarked that the duo were drunk, which was later confirmed by the police.