Duo attacks music troupe, vandalises equipment over ‘scornful brawl ’ in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vattappara police on Sunday registered an FIR against two persons for vandalising sound equipment used for a ganamela programme held as part of the Kalamkaval festival at the Pathiyanadu Sree Bhadrakali Temple, Kallayam. The accused, identified as Nampade native Anuraj alias Nandu and Kallayam native Shinoj, damaged equipment reportedly worth Rs 60 lakh after the sound operators made a ‘scornful’ glance. The accused appear to be absconding, police said.
The incident took place in early morning on Sunday, when the music troupe was packing up their equipment after the event concluded. “The programme proceeded smoothly till Saturday 11.30pm. At around 1am on Sunday, while we were having food, two men came and stood before our equipment.
When we asked them if there was any issue, they attacked us for allegedly staring at them, and began damaging our speakers,” said Prasanth A, owner of Sandhya’s Audios and Lights. Equipment, including hanging speakers, scaffolds, accompanying items, amplifiers, and crossover cables, were damaged beyond repair, he said. Prasanth also remarked that the duo were drunk, which was later confirmed by the police.
Even though the technicians called for help, no one turned up. “The accused fled the scene on a bike when the technicians contacted the temple authorities,” police said. They are also looking into similar incidents involving the accused, police added.
However, the temple’s festival committee clarified that the festival had been proceeding smoothly without any issues. “We know Nandu, but we have never heard of such actions from his side. People were enjoying the music event, and neither of the accused have had any issues with the committee,” said secretary Shyam V S.
He said that the crowd was also dancing during the programme, contrary to certain reports that the committee members had barred people from dancing at the event. Ruling out any political angle, he added that the people from all parties have been organising the Kalamkaval festival once every three years since 2015.