Off-duty cop attacked in mall; police draw flak over (mis)handling case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a case of targeted retaliation, an off-duty civil police officer was manhandled allegedly by SFI members while he was at a shopping mall with his sister in the city on Saturday. Adding fuel to the fire, the Vanchiyoor police booked the cop, Midhun Roy, and his sister under non-bailable sections, while the assailants were charged for bailable offences.

Visuals from the inside the mall showed a four-member group, all in their 20s, heckling the cop before trading blows with him on Sunday. Midhun was seen defending himself using his metal bracelet.

Sources said Midhun had been in SFI’s bad books as he was part of the police team that lathicharged a New Year gathering at Shankhumukham for alleged violation of norms.

Meanwhile, the attack on the cop, registration of a non-bailable case against him and the seemingly preferential treatment meted out to the assailants sparked a huge outcry on Sunday, prompting the department to order an inquiry by Fort ACP.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick told TNIE that the attack will not be taken lightly as it will dampen the morale of the force.

“Anyone aggrieved by police action can take up the matter with the competent authorities or approach the court. Physical attack on cops cannot be allowed. We will take further action after the inquiry by the ACP is over,” he said.

Two SFI workers were arrested by the Vanchiyoor police for manhandling a police officer.