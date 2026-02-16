On 138th Aruvippuram consecration anniversary, Kerala Governor Arlekkar calls for harmony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 138th annual celebrations of the consecration of the Aruvippuram Shiva Temple witnessed a spiritually vibrant gathering with Governor Rajendra Arlekar emphasising the relevance of social harmony, cultural values and collective welfare in modern society

Speaking on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri and the anniversary of the historic consecration of the Shiva Lingam by social reformer-saint Sree Narayana Guru, Arlekar described the event as a sacred convergence of spirituality and social awakening. He said the Guru’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations toward equality, compassion and unity.

Welcoming religious leaders, public representatives and guests, Arlekar noted that the consecration at Aruvippuram was not merely a religious act but a significant step toward social reform that challenged prevailing inequalities of the time. He highlighted Guru’s message of “one caste, one religion, one God for mankind,” describing it as a timeless vision aligned with universal spiritual values.

Arlekar linked the teachings of Lord Shiva with the ideals propagated by Guru, stating that spirituality must lead to purity in thought and action and encourage service to society. According to him, observances such as Maha Shivaratri serve as reminders for individuals to look beyond personal interests and dedicate themselves to the welfare of others.