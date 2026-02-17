CPI to hold round table on Kerala development

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from big brother CPM, the CPI too is going for a round table on Kerala development, so as to make its contributions to the LDF manifesto. In a first-of-its-kind, the party would hold a day-long event on Wednesday on ‘Kerala Development: Next Stage.’

To be attended by a slew of eminent scholars and leaders including Professor Rajan Gurukkal, K N Harilal, V S Vijayan, Rajan Varghese, Jacob Punnoose, Dr V Ramankutty, G Vijayaraghavan, J Devika, V P Joy, Mini Sukumar and Sonia George, among others, the discussions will be moderated by Planning Board member K Raviraman. CPI state chief Binoy Viswam will inaugurate the event to be held at C Achutha Menon centre, Poojappura.

The attempt is to draw a roadmap for state’s development, touching upon various sectors like health, education, agriculture, industry and climate change. Sources said this time around the party is keen to make its mark in the LDF manifesto, and that’s why the exercise.

“Usually the manifesto is finalised based on the discussions and proposals that come up at the international seminar organised by AKG Study Centre.

The ongoing discussions by the Planning Board too are aimed at this purpose. This time around we want to change that. That’s why the CPI thought of holding our own round table,” said a senior leader.