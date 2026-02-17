Police to withdraw charge against cop attacked by SFI workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided to withdraw the non-bailable sections levelled against civil police officer Midhun Roy and his sister, who were allegedly manhandled by SFI members at a shopping mall, amid concerns that pressing on with the charges would cause further consternation among cops. Sources told TNIE that the non-bailable sections will be removed first and later the case will be referred to the court for withdrawal.

“The immediate step we are going to take is to remove the non-bailable sections against the cop and his sister. In the later stage, the case will be referred to court for withdrawal,” an official said.

The Fort Assistant Commissioner, who had conducted an inquiry into whether the Vanchiyoor police had overstepped by booking the cop under non-bailable sections, reported that the police act was legally maintainable. The report said after being beleaguered and heckled by SFI members, Midhun stood his ground and defended them. However, since he used a metal bangle to ward of his attackers, Section 118 (I) of the BNS that deals with voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon was invoked by the Vanchyioor police and that’s justifiable.

However, the argument that the cop’s act was purely for self-defence and hence punitive action was unwarranted found traction among top cops following which it was decided to undo the action.

Meanwhile, the Police Association Thiruvananthapuram district committee has adopted a resolution condemning the police action and attack against Midhun. Sources said the resolution was adopted after a section of committee members questioned the stand of the outfit regarding the incident and pressed for a stern response .