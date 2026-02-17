Police to withdraw charge against cop attacked by SFI workers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has decided to withdraw the non-bailable sections levelled against civil police officer Midhun Roy and his sister, who were allegedly manhandled by SFI members at a shopping mall, amid concerns that pressing on with the charges would cause further consternation among cops. Sources told TNIE that the non-bailable sections will be removed first and later the case will be referred to the court for withdrawal.
“The immediate step we are going to take is to remove the non-bailable sections against the cop and his sister. In the later stage, the case will be referred to court for withdrawal,” an official said.
The Fort Assistant Commissioner, who had conducted an inquiry into whether the Vanchiyoor police had overstepped by booking the cop under non-bailable sections, reported that the police act was legally maintainable. The report said after being beleaguered and heckled by SFI members, Midhun stood his ground and defended them. However, since he used a metal bangle to ward of his attackers, Section 118 (I) of the BNS that deals with voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon was invoked by the Vanchyioor police and that’s justifiable.
However, the argument that the cop’s act was purely for self-defence and hence punitive action was unwarranted found traction among top cops following which it was decided to undo the action.
Meanwhile, the Police Association Thiruvananthapuram district committee has adopted a resolution condemning the police action and attack against Midhun. Sources said the resolution was adopted after a section of committee members questioned the stand of the outfit regarding the incident and pressed for a stern response .
The off-duty civil police officer, Midhun Roy, was allegedly manhandled by SFI members while he was at a shopping mall with his sister in the city on Saturday. Adding fuel to the fire, the Vanchiyoor police booked the cop and his sister under non-bailable sections, while the assailants were charged for bailable offences.
Visuals from inside the mall showed a four-member group, all in their 20s, heckling the cop before trading blows with him. Midhun was seen defending himself.
Sources said Midhun had been in SFI’s bad books as he was part of the police team that lathicharged a New Year gathering at Shankhumukham for alleged violation of norms.
Two SFI workers -- Vinayaprakash and Surijith -- were arrested by the Vanchiyoor police for manhandling Midhun. The arrested were later released on station bail.