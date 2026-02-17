Thiruvananthapuram corporation, Kollam district panchayat win accolades

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kollam district panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram city corporation and Uzhamalakkal grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district have bagged the award for the best district panchayat, best corporation and best grama panchayat, respectively in the Swaraj trophy awards 2024-25, which were announced by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Monday. Guruvayur municipality and Nemom block panchayat were selected as the best municipality and best block panchayat.

The winners were selected based on revenue collection, effective plan expenditure and innovative social security initiatives.

State-level first winners in the district, block and municipality categories will receive the Swaraj Trophy, citation and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Second and third prize winners will be awarded Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

Besides Swaraj Trophy awards, the winners of Mahatma Ayyankali Awards were also announced. Kollam corporation and Shoranur municipality won the first prize for excellence in implementing Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The awards will be presented on Febrauary 19.