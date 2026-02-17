When Pongala turns into a celebration of art

Thiruvananthapuram is gearing up for another of its landmark gala events — the Attukal Pongala festivities.

Beyond the ritualistic significance, the event has now grown to be a prominent cultural platform where art is presented in both its professional and amateur avatars, for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The precincts of the temple, which will be brisk with activity during the 10 days, house three stages — Amba, Ambika, and Ambalika — where over 45 programmes will be held each day. Out of the three, Amba will be the site for performances by established artists, and the performances by up-and-coming artists will be held at the other two.

“The art side of the festival has grown to such an extent that, where we used to have one stage allotted for the performances, now we have assigned two more,” says Shobha V, president of the festival committee.

This year’s cultural programmes have a splendid star cast, starting with the inauguration itself, by actor Mohanlal on February 23.

Later that day, at 10pm, the much-in-the-news ‘Nandagovindam Bhajans’ takes centre stage at Amba with their foot-tapping numbers that have been the talk of the town.

Another prominent bhajan group, ‘Manasajapalahiri’ by the musical doyen Prasanth Varma, will be performing on February 26 at 5pm.

Other popular names performing on the main stage over the 10 days are Carnatic musician Kalaimamani Dr K Krishnakumar at 6pm on February 24, playback singer Binni Krishnakumar, C S Anuroop and Kumari Parvaty on violin will perform on the same evening at 8pm.

Agam fame Harish Srivaramakrishnan will take the stage on February 25 at 8pm. Sopana Sangeetham veteran Eloor Biju will perform at 6.30pm on February 26.

A special performance will take place on February 26, by Vayalar Ramavarma Samskarika Vedi at 10pm. The performance will be a tribute to the legendary music composer on the occasion of his 50th death anniversary this year.

The following day, on February 27, veteran musicians Shankaran Namboodiri and Unni Menon and their group will perform at 6pm and 8pm, respectively. Mohiniyattam maestro Neena Prasad will present her recital at 11pm on the same day.

Singing sensation Arya Dhayal and team will be present on February 28 at 10pm.