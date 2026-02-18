Dog shelter row: Tension flares in Thiruvananthapuram's Karumkulam panchayat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension escalated in Karumkulam panchayat on Tuesday as residents, along with local body authorities, intensified their protest against a dog shelter functioning in the area.

Despite an order from the local self-government department directing panchayat authorities not to obstruct the functioning of the animal shelter, the Karumkulam panchayat on Monday initiated action against the facility, alleging that it is operating without a No Objection Certificate from the local body

On Tuesday, a special team comprising officials from the engineering, health and revenue wings of the panchayat conducted an inspection at the shelter, which has been functioning in the area for the past eight years. The situation turned tense as residents stepped up their protest demanding the closure of the facility.

Police arrived at the spot to bring the situation under control, but residents refused to withdraw their protest, further escalating tensions.

The issue intensified after around 50 dogs captured from the city corporation area were recently relocated to the shelter. Since then, residents have been staging continuous protests.

Karumkulam panchayat president Pushpam Vincent alleged that the shelter lacks the required legal documents.