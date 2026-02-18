Family alleges negligence after woman gives birth to stillborn post C-section in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an alleged incident of medical negligence, a tribal woman gave birth to a stillborn at the District Hospital, Nedumangad, on Tuesday. The patient, Niranjana Krishna, 36, was admitted to the hospital on Monday for delivery.

She was induced pain on Tuesday morning, but there were complications in the delivery, following which the doctor opted for a C-section. However, Niranjana gave birth to a stillborn by 3 pm.

While family members allege it is a case of medical negligence on the part of the gynaecologist Dr Bindu Sundar, Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, who is also the MLA of Nedumangad, contacted Health Minister Veena George and forwarded a letter to suspend the doctor.

“We were informed that they would take her (Niranjana) for a C-section if she doesn’t give birth by 12 pm, but she was taken only by 2.20 pm. We are certain that we would not have lost our child if the C-section had been performed on time,” Niranjana’s family members told the media.

Notably, the same doctor had earlier come under fire last month following a complaint by another woman who gave birth in the same hospital. The complainant had alleged that post her C-section, Bindu stitched back the cut in a wrong manner, causing infection.