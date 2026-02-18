‘Keralites in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha procured seized ganja’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will conduct a state-wide probe into the seizure of 325 kg ganja from Pappanamcode after it was revealed that a tight-knit racket was behind sourcing the contraband from Andhra-Odisha border and trafficking it to Kerala.

Sources told TNIE that preliminary investigation has pointed out involvement of Keralites, who are now settled in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, in procuring ganja.

They are also suspected to have played a role in transporting the contraband to safer destinations from where Kerala-based links of the rackets took over the consignment. The drug consignment reached Pappanamcode on Sunday, sources said, and was to be taken over by a different module attached to the racket.

The police had arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Afzal, who arrived to take over the consignment from Pappanamcode.

“Afzal is suspected to have hired the car. He has named a few people who are allegedly involved in the case. We have started a probe on the basis of his statement,” said an officer.

The police sources also added that the investigation will span the entire state as the members of the rackets are from various districts.