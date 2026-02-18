Street cart brings Gen-Z fashion to Thiruvananthapuram

It all started with simple tea-time conversations. A group of friends, sitting together and talking about future plans and life, kept asking one question again and again: Why not start something of our own?

Those talks slowly turned into an idea, and today that idea has become a small streetwear startup in Thiruvananthapuram near the University College.

Unlike regular clothing stores, the team runs a mobile street cart that brings affordable fashion directly to the streets, a concept that is still new to the state. They call their venture June Fashions.

For the team, this was their first time trying such a venture. There was excitement, but also a lot of fear.

“We knew it was risky,” says Sandra S, who is part of the team. “But we just decided to start.” The project was founded by Sujith S, Karthik U S, Vishnu J, Kiran A J, Arun H M and Adharsh.

The first two days were disappointing. Not even a single product was sold.

“We honestly felt like all our money was gone,” recalls Arun. Along with that came negative comments — people saying it wouldn’t work or that street clothing stalls don’t survive. Still, they decided to wait a few more days instead of giving up immediately. Things changed after they posted a reel on Instagram introducing themselves as Kerala’s first street clothing cart.

The reel went viral and crossed nearly three lakh views in one day. A big part of this online visibility came from the digital marketing efforts handled by Sandra and Vimal S Kumar, the team says.

On the third day, their first customer arrived. Only one piece was sold, but it felt special. Later that night, just before closing, a few more customers came, and they sold five more pieces.

Within five days, almost half of their stock was sold. Good reviews started coming in, and some customers even returned to buy again.

“What makes us happiest is the support. Sometimes strangers support you more than people you know,” says Karthik.