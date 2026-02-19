Toxicology complex at T'Puram's Palode to boost food safety & animal health

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Detection and quantification of pesticides and antibiotic residues in meat, eggs and value-added animal products are set to get a major boost thanks to a significant infrastructural upgrade at the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) at Palode here.

The new addition, named ‘Toxin Residue Analytical Laboratory’ at SIAD features enhanced facilities to conduct pesticide and antibiotic residue testing in food of animal origin and thereby strengthen the state’s food safety and animal health.

The Rs 3.6-crore facility was funded by the Rebuild Kerala Initiative as part of the Kerala Chicken Project. The division is equipped with sophisticated Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry and Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry.

“By establishing these rigorous testing protocols, the Animal Husbandry Department aims to ensure that poultry meat supplied through processing units and retail outlets of KEPCO and Kudumbashree is free from harmful toxins and antibiotic residues,” said an official of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The lab forms a subdivision of a larger toxicology complex that has been established at SIAD at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. Animal Husbandry Department Minister J Chinchurani inaugurated the complex on Wednesday. The minister said the setting up of the facility assumes significance in the wake of increasing instances of food poisoning being reported in the state.