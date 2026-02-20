Kattakada gets a tech boost with launch of AI-backed mobile app

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A futuristic data-based development programme leveraging modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been started in the Kattakkada assembly constituency. The first step of the multifaceted programme, an AI-supported mobile app, was launched by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.
On Thursday, a workshop titled “Netizen Meet”, attended by experts, people’s representatives, students and teachers from various colleges in Kattakkada discussed the applicability of modern technology in various sectors ranging from education and skill development to agriculture.
In his address, Shafeek P M, technical coordinator of the state-run International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) said Kattakada has emerged as a model in technology-enabled initiatives for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). “The SDG set by the UN calls for micro-level interventions. Data is imperative to achieve the goals - be it those related to agriculture, water conservation or energy management,” he said. He explained the benefits of the IoT-enabled project.
Aneesh Kumar B, Deputy Director of the Economics and Statistics Department, presented a report on the massive database on the constituency prepared as part of the development programme. It covered social, economic, agricultural and demographic data. Arun Surendran, director and principal of Trinity College of Engineering, delivered a talk on the use of AI in different sectors.
In his address, Kattakada MLA I B Satheesh detailed various technology-supported programmes implemented in the constituency and future plans. “Ours is the only constituency where automatic weather stations were implemented in all panchayats. This and other technologies utilised for water conservation helped us raise the water level in different areas,” he said, attributing the success to active community participation.
New projects
The programme saw the launch of four major agricultural projects. They included a one-acre vegetable cultivation project at Pallichal Panchayat, branding and marketing of watermelon cultivated in the constituency, a long-term sustainable plan to expand paddy cultivation to 20 hectares and the handing over of land consent letter for paddy cultivation.
Kattal @ IT
The mobile app named “Kattal @ IT - Know Your Kattakada Instantly” provides micro-level information on different sectors. Government offices, educational institutions, road and railway infrastructure have been mapped. The app also provides detailed land-related information like land category and infrastructure for the sake of potential investors. Farmers and agriculture officers can use the app to know the soil type and features in all parts of the constituency.