Kattakada gets a tech boost with launch of AI-backed mobile app

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A futuristic data-based development programme leveraging modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), has been started in the Kattakkada assembly constituency. The first step of the multifaceted programme, an AI-supported mobile app, was launched by Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

On Thursday, a workshop titled “Netizen Meet”, attended by experts, people’s representatives, students and teachers from various colleges in Kattakkada discussed the applicability of modern technology in various sectors ranging from education and skill development to agriculture.

In his address, Shafeek P M, technical coordinator of the state-run International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) said Kattakada has emerged as a model in technology-enabled initiatives for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). “The SDG set by the UN calls for micro-level interventions. Data is imperative to achieve the goals - be it those related to agriculture, water conservation or energy management,” he said. He explained the benefits of the IoT-enabled project.

Aneesh Kumar B, Deputy Director of the Economics and Statistics Department, presented a report on the massive database on the constituency prepared as part of the development programme. It covered social, economic, agricultural and demographic data. Arun Surendran, director and principal of Trinity College of Engineering, delivered a talk on the use of AI in different sectors.