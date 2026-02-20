Researchers from KU receive patent for energy-efficient light

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers from the University of Kerala have been granted a patent for their invention of a novel light-emitting material that has widespread applications, ranging from development of energy-efficient LED lighting and advanced display technologies to security and forensic tools.
The newly developed phosphor material was invented by Prof Sam Solomon, Head of the Department of Optoelectronics, and research scholar Divya Vijayan.
The duo developed a novel light-emitting material capable of producing a full spectrum of colours, including white light, from a single host material. By harnessing precise compositional control within one material system, the invention enables seamless colour tuning and efficient white light emission.
At the heart of this breakthrough is a cuspidine-structured rare-earth gallate, a material never before used as a phosphor host. This innovation not only establishes a new scientific platform but opens the door to next-generation lighting technologies.
“The newly developed phosphor material promises enhanced energy efficiency and extended operational lifetime compared to widely used commercial phosphors. The invention also has applications in medical imaging and development of various optoelectronic devices,” Prof Solomon said.
The University of Kerala’s Translational Research and Incubation Centre, was instrumental in getting the patent for the invention. A policy change had enabled the university’s patent cell to work in tandem with the centre, which now serves as a liaison office for patent processing.