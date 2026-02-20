Researchers from KU receive patent for energy-efficient light

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Researchers from the University of Kerala have been granted a patent for their invention of a novel light-emitting material that has widespread applications, ranging from development of energy-efficient LED lighting and advanced display technologies to security and forensic tools.

The newly developed phosphor material was invented by Prof Sam Solomon, Head of the Department of Optoelectronics, and research scholar Divya Vijayan.

The duo developed a novel light-emitting material capable of producing a full spectrum of colours, including white light, from a single host material. By harnessing precise compositional control within one material system, the invention enables seamless colour tuning and efficient white light emission.