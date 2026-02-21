Chinmaya Mission’s Diamond Jubilee: Celebrating a Himalayan vision & mission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Swami Chinmayananda’s story tops the chart of tales of rebels-turned-renunciates who inspired millions towards the journey of the self.

Rewind to 1947. He was then Balakrishna Menon, a young reporter from Kerala, full of atheistic logic and a fiery sense of rationalism. He embarked on a Himalayan expedition to “expose the bluff of Indian sadhus”.

Balakrishnan, trained in law and literature, began his travels through the mountain tracts, meeting many spiritual gurus, including Swami Sivananda and Swami Tapovanan. Rather than ‘exposing’, he started exploring the psyche behind the philosophy of renunciation and Vedantic thinking.

It eventually opened before him the world of the self. When he descended the mountains, he did not write the intended article in the national newspaper he worked for. Instead, he became Swami Chinmayananda.

“It’s an awe-inspiring story,” Brahmachari Sudheer Chaitanya, who is coordinating the Chinmaya Mission’s Diamond Jubilee celebration that began at Putharikandam Maithanam in the city on Friday.

“The ideals of Chinmayananda, however, was not to merely retire into renunciation with spirituality, but to percolate its essence down to the masses. The Chinmaya Mission was formed in 1951 based on this vision.”

The 75th year celebrations began in Pune, from where the Mission’s activities began following talks and sessions on Vedanta by Swami Chinmayananda in the late 1940s.

Titled ‘Anantham Swaroopam’, the three-day event will comprise study classes and talks on the Geeta, rituals based on Vedantic thought, academic seminars, and an all-Kerala Chinmaya Vidyalaya teachers’ meet.