GIS-based tax platform among major proposals under Thiruvananthapuram corporation’s 14th five-year plan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A geographic information system (GIS)-based platform to streamline property tax collection, the ‘Ananthapuri Tourism’ project, a digital de-addiction centre, and uniforms for anganwadi children are among the major proposals in the draft of the fifth annual plan under the corporation’s 14th Five-Year Plan.

The draft document outlines a series of revenue, welfare, infrastructure and environmental initiatives aimed at strengthening urban governance and improving service delivery across the capital. To enhance revenue mobilisation, the civic body has proposed developing a GIS platform to improve the efficiency and transparency of building tax assessment and collection. In the social sector, the draft recommends introducing uniforms for children enrolled in anganwadis.

In the waste-management sector, the document proposes installing 25,000 kitchen bins in the current financial year as part of source-level waste-treatment efforts. The proposal comes despite earlier allegations of irregularities in the kitchen bin project implemented by the previous council.

Among other infrastructure initiatives, the draft suggests constructing a crematorium for large animals near the Muttathara sewage treatment plant. It also proposes expanding the existing water supply network by increasing the length and diameter of pipes and providing free water connections to financially vulnerable families.