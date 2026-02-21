Kerala University standoff: VC Mohanan Kunnummal adjourns Syndicate meet over lack of quorum

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing standoff in Kerala University between the Left-dominated Syndicate and Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, the latter adjourned a meeting of the varsity apex body on Friday citing lack of quorum. The meeting of the Syndicate was being held after a gap of two months to discuss and ratify key academic and administrative matters.

The entire forenoon session of the meeting was marred by protests as pro-Left Syndicate members demanded that Registrar in charge Resmi R, whose tenure had ended, should be removed and their nominee should be appointed. Later, it was found that the Left-backed Syndicate members had not registered their attendance.

“Senior government officials, who are ex-officio members of the Syndicate, had also not turned up for the meeting. This prompted the VC to adjourn the meeting citing lack of quorum,” said a Syndicate member. Sources close to the Vice Chancellor said he would approve urgent academic matters including award of PhD degrees, using his statutory powers.

Pro-Left Syndicate members staged a protest at the varsity to protest against the VC’s decision. They claimed that 19 Syndicate members were present at the meeting and refuted claims that the quorum was not met.