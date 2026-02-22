AI takes centre stage at DUK’s fifth anniversary celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A series of programmes focused on the theme ‘Social transformation through technology’, with special focus on artificial intelligence (AI), commenced at the Digital University Kerala (DUK) on Friday as part of the varsity’s fifth anniversary celebrations. DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath said AI Hackathon, AI-powered quiz, AI workshops for school students and panel discussions on a range of subjects have been lined up as part of the three-day event.

The first day of the event on Friday featured a founders’ day lecture by Prof Swami Manohar, principal research scientist at Microsoft. A high-level panel discussion on AI featuring leading women in the field was also held. An AI quiz was another attraction of day one.

On Saturday, Rajan N Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, spoke on digital transformation in Kerala’s governance sectors. Industry leaders including Jison John, CEO of Alliance Services; A Sreekumar, head at Tata Elxsi; and Shilpa Menon, regional head at UST Global, addressed students on how companies are navigating technological change in the industrial landscape.