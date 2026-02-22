Breakwater construction progressing fast at Muthalapozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of breakwater as part of the harbour development project at Muthalapozhi is fast progressing giving huge relief to the fishing community.

The project approved by the Union government under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY),which was launched in August last year, suffered delays owing to unavailability of rubbles for the construction activities.

It is learned that around six lakh tonnes of rubble is required for the construction activities. Around 100 m of the 425-m structure have been completed and the harbour engineering department aims to complete at least 200 m by May end.

However, dredging activities continue to be a concern at Muthalapozhi with the dredger encountering issues. The department had brought in a dredger from Azheekal to Muthalapozhi to widen the harbour mouth and maintain the depth to ensure safe movement of vessels during the monsoon.

The current Muthalapozhi fishing harbour was commissioned back in June 2020. As part of the construction of the Vizhinjam port, the breakwater at Muthalapozhi was partially destroyed to allow for the transportation of rocks via sea for the construction of the port.

“We have removed the rubbles and sand from the harbour mouth which has become safer. The dredging activities will resume soon after fixing the machinery. Such glitches are very common as we are using the dredger extensively. We are planning to complete the dredging activities by February end,” said an official.