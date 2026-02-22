‘Nokkukooli’ row disrupts waste management in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Operations at the integrated plastic waste management facility at Muttathara — one of the largest centres handling non-biodegradable waste in the capital — have been severely affected due to a prolonged dispute over ‘nokkukooli’ for the past six months.

The movement of waste to cement factories by Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) was suspended after headload workers’ unions demanded ‘nokkukooli’ (Gawking charge) for loading and unloading activities at the facility.

The private service provider contracted by CKCL approached the High Court and recently secured a favourable order. “The headload workers demanded Rs 50,000 as ‘nokkukooli’. When we refused to pay, they threatened to block our vehicles.

We were forced to suspend operations and seek legal intervention. The issue has persisted for the past six months, even after the local body elections,” said the private service provider engaged in waste management.

Operations came to a standstill after headload workers affiliated with CITU, INTUC and BMS insisted on nokkukooli. Sources said nearly 300 tonnes of plastic waste has accumulated at the facility, disrupting the waste management network in the capital. Officials said that manual handling of waste is not feasible at the unit.