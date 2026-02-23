10- day Attukal Pongala festival begins today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The famed Attukal Pongala festival, which is expected to witness the arrival of lakhs of women from various parts of Kerala, will have a colourful start on Monday. The highlight of the 10-day festival, the Pongala ritual, is scheduled to be held on March 3. The temple management and various government departments have made all arrangements to ensure smooth darshan for devotees.

The festival will begin with the kappuketti kudiyiruthal ritual at 5.30pm. There will be three deeparadhana riruals at 6.45pm, 9.15pm, and midnight, following which the sanctum will close at 1am.

Actor Mohanlal will inaugurate cultural programmes held as part of the festival at 8pm. The temple trust will present its Ambapuraskaram honour to the actor at the event. The Nandagovindam Bhajans group will perform at 10pm. Several cultural programmes will be held on the day at the Amba, Ambika and Ambalika auditoriums at the temple. The temple trust will organise annadanam at noon on all festival days.

The sale of earthen pots has picked up in the city with vendors lining up on major streets. The sale of pots, to be used for the pongala offering, will peak on the two days preceding the pongala day.