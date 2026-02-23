CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open new block at Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new multi-storey building at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, constructed at a cost of Rs 242 crore, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday.

The new facility, spread across 3,30,117 sqft, is equipped with advanced cancer treatment infrastructure aimed at reducing patient waiting times and improving service efficiency.

It will house radiotherapy and nuclear medicine units, a bone marrow transplant unit, operation theatres, a leukemia ward, intensive care units, a blood bank, a microbiology lab, and expanded wards.

In addition to the existing patient capacity, 200 new beds will be added. Parking facilities have been arranged across two floors, and the building has been designed with sustainability in mind, utilising solar energy, following green protocols, and incorporating pollution control systems.

The function will be presided over by Health Minister Veena George, with Ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil attending as chief guests. MP Shashi Tharoor, along with other public representatives and dignitaries, will also participate in the event.