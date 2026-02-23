DigiYatra officially launched at Thiruvananthapuram airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu digitally launched the DigiYatra facility at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday. DigiYatra uses facial recognition technology to enable contactless and paperless movement through airport checkpoints.

The facility was introduced on a pilot basis at the airport in June 2024, and nearly 25,000 passengers have used the platform since then. By eliminating the need for physical documents, DigiYatra makes the travel process more efficient and environmentally friendly. It also enhances security by verifying passenger identities through biometric data and reduces wait times at touchpoints, ensuring a faster and smoother journey.

The minister also launched the Udan Yatri Café, offering snacks and beverages starting at Rs 10, providing passengers with low-cost refreshment options. The café is located in the pre-check-in departures area. The initiative aligns with the government’s objective of enhancing affordability in aviation and complements the UDAN.