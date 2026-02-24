BJP to protest in front of CM’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up pressure on the LDF government over the Sabarimala women entry issue, the BJP has decided to stage a demonstration in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official residence, Cliff House, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas told reporters that Ayyappa devotees and BJP workers will light ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ in front of the Cliff House demanding a fresh affidavit by the state government before the Supreme Court that ensures the protection of the age-old beliefs and customs of the hill shrine.

An ‘Ayyappa Samrakshana Sangamam’ will also be held at Chengannur, the gateway to Sabarimala, on Tuesday. “The sangamam is being held to pray that good sense prevails on the LDF government and that it takes a stance in the court that favours Ayyapapa devotees,” said Krishnadas.

He also demanded withdrawal of cases filed against Ayyappa devotees who protested for the protection of the customs and beliefs associated with Sabarimala.