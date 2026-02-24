Chilanka fest begins with focus on young performers

With one major dance festival concluding and another beginning almost immediately, the capital city is seeing a flurry of classical programmes.

While the Nishagandhi festival wrapped up on Friday after celebrating stalwarts of the field, the spotlight has now turned to the younger performers, with Chilanka bringing emerging dancers to the stage.

Chilanka festival, launched in 2014 by Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, functions under the Cultural Affairs Department of Kerala to provide a platform for talented young dancers. Initially conducted over five days, the festival was later extended to seven to accommodate more performers.

Over time, the festival has grown into one of the capital city’s prominent events in terms of quality and public participation.

This year’s edition, officially inaugurated on Monday by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, will conclude on March 1. Across seven days, 28 dancers from across the country will present Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kerala Natanam, Nangiarkoothu, Kathak and Sattriya. The curator of the festival is Padma Shri awardee Kalamandalam Vimala Menon.

The opening day featured Mohiniyattam dancer Chithra R S, followed by Bharatanatyam performances by Nanditha Menon and Shaijaa Bineesh, and a Kerala Nadanam recital by Athira Das P.

Tuesday’s programme will begin at 6pm with Mohiniyattam by Aswathi Sankarlal, followed by Bharatanatyam by Keerthana Subramanian at 6.45pm, Meghana Manoj at 7.30pm, and Devika Sajeevan at 8.15pm. The remaining days follow the same timing pattern.

Wednesday will feature Mohiniyattam by Gayathry V S, Sattriya by Meenakshi Medhi, Bharatanatyam by Bhadra Sharma E, and Kuchipudi by Anjana Anand. Thursday’s line-up includes Kuchipudi by Avijit Das, Bharatanatyam by Soumya Menon and Saranya S Nair, and Mohiniyattam by Hridya Haridas.