Doctors in Thiruvanthapuram to go on mass leave today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Government doctors across the district will go on mass leave on Tuesday in protest against the recent violence at Nedumangad district hospital and the suspension of a doctor following the death of a newborn.

According to the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), the protest is organised against the mob attack on the hospital superintendent, a woman officer, and the assault on the District Medical Officer. KGMOA described the incident as “a disgrace to a democratic society” and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible, along with strict action under the Hospital Protection Act.

KGMOA leaders alleged that the suspension of the doctor was carried out “without considering investigation reports and in violation of natural justice.” They urged the government to withdraw the suspension immediately and to stop the “witch-hunting of doctors by labelling medical complexities as errors.”

The association called on the state to issue clear guidelines preventing disciplinary action against doctors until scientific investigations are completed.