ECI delegation reviews state’s preparedness for assembly polls 2026

The discussions focused on logistical and administrative frameworks essential for the seamless conduct of the polls. The ECI also evaluated the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the preliminary activities undertaken by the district election officers and the police.

Furthermore, ECI representatives issued specific directives to ensure a flawless and transparent electoral process. Highlighting Kerala’s long-standing tradition of peaceful and non-violent polling, the commission emphasised the need to maintain these high standards.

CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar spoke on the preparedness of the state to conduct a peaceful poll. State police nodal officer H Venkatesh provided an extensive briefing on the strategic law-and-order measures being deployed across the state.