ECI delegation reviews state’s preparedness for assembly polls 2026

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) reviewed the state’s preparedness for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections during a series of meetings held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
The delegation, led by senior deputy commissioners Pawan Kumar Sharma and Maneesh Garg, along with deputy commissioner Sanjay Kumar and media director general Ashish Goyal, met with the chief electoral officer (CEO)-Kerala, state police nodal officer, district collectors, and district police chiefs.
The discussions focused on logistical and administrative frameworks essential for the seamless conduct of the polls. The ECI also evaluated the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the preliminary activities undertaken by the district election officers and the police.
Furthermore, ECI representatives issued specific directives to ensure a flawless and transparent electoral process. Highlighting Kerala’s long-standing tradition of peaceful and non-violent polling, the commission emphasised the need to maintain these high standards.
CEO-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar spoke on the preparedness of the state to conduct a peaceful poll. State police nodal officer H Venkatesh provided an extensive briefing on the strategic law-and-order measures being deployed across the state.