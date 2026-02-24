Water crisis grips capital, corp struggles to keep up

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Persistent pipeline issues exacerbated by recent technical glitches at the Aruvikkara water treatment plant have left the capital grappling with a severe water shortage. The crisis has led to a surge in demand for water tankers, and the number of bookings in the Smart Trivandrum app is skyrocketing since the onset of an early summer this month. The crisis has hit at a time when the capital is gearing up to host the annual Attukal Pongala festival, which draws massive crowd.

The city corporation is struggling to meet the demand owing to reduced water levels at the Kerala Water Authority’s (KWA) vending points at PTP Nagar and Vellayambalam. A corporation official said that the water supply crisis escalated two days ago following an issue at the plant. On Monday, the civic body received around 400 bookings for tankers.

“With the vending points within the city limits falling inactive, the tankers had to travel to Aruvikkara for refills. This impacts the number of trips a tanker can make, leading to delays in customer deliveries. Even today more than 200 bookings are pending and around 173 trips have been completed,” said the official.

“Many areas in Attipra and Kazhakoottam region were already facing water shortage and the recent disruption reduced the water supply through pipelines in many parts of the city, leading to increased bookings,” the official said.

Since the beginning of February, the average number of daily trips has been between 300 and 400, with some days seeing as many as 400-450 trips, the official said. Areas experiencing high demand include Akkulam, Kazhakkoottam, Vazhuthacaud, Valiyasala, Jagathy, Akkulam, Njandoorkonam, Gowreesapattom, Vallakkadavu, Vettukadu, Chackai, Mannamoola, Sreekanteswaram, Vallakkadavu, Kulathoor, Kunnukuzhi, Sreevaraham and the Thampanoor area.