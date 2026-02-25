French artist adds zing to Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam Veedhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Different artworks have long been part of the visual identity of Manaveeyam Veedhi, where walls function as an open gallery of colour, commentary and expression. The latest addition to this streetscape comes from French mural artist Dey MKO, whose large-scale work has now been completed along the pedestrian corridor.

The mural was created as part of the fifth edition of Wall Art India, an initiative of the Alliance Française network in India in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the Institut Français. The Thiruvananthapuram edition received support from the city corporation.

The work follows this year’s Wall Art India theme, ‘Women, Horizons & New Voices in Urban Art’.

Dey MKO’s composition centres on a female figure that appears to rise from the trunk of a large flowering tree, its branches spreading across the wall as if carrying her story outward. Beside her, waves curl upward against a deep-blue background, with the words ‘Verukal’ (roots) and ‘Identities’ written nearby.

While explaining the concept behind the imagery, the artist links the work to both Kerala’s environment and her own island.

“I used different themes from Kerala and India because they resonate with where I come from. Coming from Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean, I feel a natural link through that shared sea. The woman inside the tree symbolises life, growth, continuity, nature and transmission. For me, it was important to give women visibility in public spaces, to put them in the spotlight. Kerala’s beautiful ocean and trees reminded me of home, so I wanted to bring all these elements together in this artwork,” she says.