French artist adds zing to Thiruvananthapuram's Manaveeyam Veedhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Different artworks have long been part of the visual identity of Manaveeyam Veedhi, where walls function as an open gallery of colour, commentary and expression. The latest addition to this streetscape comes from French mural artist Dey MKO, whose large-scale work has now been completed along the pedestrian corridor.
The mural was created as part of the fifth edition of Wall Art India, an initiative of the Alliance Française network in India in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the Institut Français. The Thiruvananthapuram edition received support from the city corporation.
The work follows this year’s Wall Art India theme, ‘Women, Horizons & New Voices in Urban Art’.
Dey MKO’s composition centres on a female figure that appears to rise from the trunk of a large flowering tree, its branches spreading across the wall as if carrying her story outward. Beside her, waves curl upward against a deep-blue background, with the words ‘Verukal’ (roots) and ‘Identities’ written nearby.
While explaining the concept behind the imagery, the artist links the work to both Kerala’s environment and her own island.
“I used different themes from Kerala and India because they resonate with where I come from. Coming from Réunion Island in the Indian Ocean, I feel a natural link through that shared sea. The woman inside the tree symbolises life, growth, continuity, nature and transmission. For me, it was important to give women visibility in public spaces, to put them in the spotlight. Kerala’s beautiful ocean and trees reminded me of home, so I wanted to bring all these elements together in this artwork,” she says.
That connection, she adds, was enhanced by what she experienced locally. “People are generous, they smile a lot, and they take time to live. The vibe feels soft, like on my island.”
A recurring feature in her artwork is the prominence of female figures, expressing her belief in visibility and empowerment, a principle she even embeds in her name. “MKO is the name of the crew I created in Paris. It has dancers, street artists, singers... All women. It stands for girls who dare to sing, draw and take space in public, even where women are sometimes not welcomed. Street art has been very male-dominated, and women often have to fight harder to be accepted. My message is that women should be visible and at the forefront. My work here also reflects that idea,” says Dey MKO.
The project received production support from JSW Paints and assistance from student volunteers of Vismayasmax Animation Academy, while Urban Sketchers Trivandrum documented the work in progress. Students and volunteers helped paint branches, waves, flowers and lettering, completing the mural in just two days instead of the planned four.
“I wanted to share a positive vibe and motivation with the students. I wanted to open their minds and expose them to another point of view through this collaboration,” she says. She adds that the mix of male and female participants in the Kerala project showed how collaborative art can help break social gender boundaries.
With years of experience in graffiti, she considers wall art a powerful medium for reaching and communicating with people from various walks of life. “It is directly visible; people cannot avoid seeing it. When they pass by, they naturally question what they are looking at. Unlike museum art, street art is accessible to everyone, free, and reaches all social groups and ages,” she says.
The completed mural was inaugurated on Tuesday, adding another layer to the expanding visual archive of the city walls.