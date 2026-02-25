NDA-led council’s maiden budget gives major thrust to housing, infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA-led council in the City Corporation on Tuesday presented its maiden budget for 2026-27, projecting a total outlay of Rs 2,500.31 crore. The budget, tabled by Finance Standing Committee chairperson and Deputy Mayor Asha Nath, estimates an expenditure of Rs 2,253.75 crore against an anticipated income of Rs 2,500.31 crore.
A key highlight is the launch of the corporation’s own housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Bhavana Yojana, for which Rs 20 crore has been earmarked. The scheme proposes to fully fund the construction of houses for all eligible beneficiaries. Asha Nath said around 2,000 beneficiaries were denied assistance due to the state government’s opposition to the Centre’s PMAY scheme.
To strengthen basic infrastructure, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for setting up 200 modern public toilets across the city. Another Rs 10 crore has been set aside for expanding the sewage network. The budget also earmarks Rs 7.5 crore for stray dog management, focusing on strengthening veterinary hospitals, setting up dog shelters, a portable animal crematorium and a new Animal Birth Control hospital. In the tourism sector, Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for developing a spiritual tourism circuit connecting Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Attukal, Vettucaud and Beemapally.Among other initiatives, the budget proposes Atal Canteens offering meals at Rs 20 and Atal Supermarkets.
For social welfare, Rs 4 crore has been earmarked for the school breakfast scheme Unarvu 2.0, with a revised menu and an increased daily allocation of Rs 10 per student. Additionally, Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for a Prime Health Lab, with plans to establish a diagnostic centre in collaboration with Hindustan Latex Ltd. The Opposition criticised the budget, calling it disappointing.
Former Deputy Mayor and Vazhuthacaud ward councillor Rakhi Ravikumar said the budget lacks substance and clarity. “There is nothing new in the budget. Existing schemes have merely been renamed after BJP leaders. Many announcements lack clarity, and the public is being misled with empty promises,” she alleged.
UDF parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinadhan said the budget fails to present a long-term development vision. “It has been reduced to a political speech rather than a development blueprint. Coastal areas and the livelihood concerns of the fishing community have been ignored. There is also no clear plan for scientific waste management,” he said.
Key announcements
New dialysis unit at Pettah Hospital- D2cr
Science conclave- D1 cr
International office- D1 cr
Office for night economy- D10 lakh
Language coaching centre- D15 lakh
Film awards- D10 lakh
Paperless council- D50 lakh
Poster- and flex-free zone- D25 lakh
Free Wi-Fi in parks & beaches - D5 lakh
Terrace farming- D50 lakh
Multiplex complex at Nemom- D2 cr
Rainbow autism centre- D15 lakh
Waste-to-art miniature park D1 cr
Water purifiers in schools- D25 lakh
Anandatheertham (water body rejuvenation)-D2 cr
Portable CCTV systems- D10 lakh
Sunrise (senior citizen-friendly city project)- D5 cr
Information facilitation centre at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple- D2 cr
New corporation office - D15 cr