NDA-led council’s maiden budget gives major thrust to housing, infrastructure in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA-led council in the City Corporation on Tuesday presented its maiden budget for 2026-27, projecting a total outlay of Rs 2,500.31 crore. The budget, tabled by Finance Standing Committee chairperson and Deputy Mayor Asha Nath, estimates an expenditure of Rs 2,253.75 crore against an anticipated income of Rs 2,500.31 crore.

A key highlight is the launch of the corporation’s own housing scheme, Pradhan Mantri Bhavana Yojana, for which Rs 20 crore has been earmarked. The scheme proposes to fully fund the construction of houses for all eligible beneficiaries. Asha Nath said around 2,000 beneficiaries were denied assistance due to the state government’s opposition to the Centre’s PMAY scheme.

To strengthen basic infrastructure, Rs 20 crore has been allocated for setting up 200 modern public toilets across the city. Another Rs 10 crore has been set aside for expanding the sewage network. The budget also earmarks Rs 7.5 crore for stray dog management, focusing on strengthening veterinary hospitals, setting up dog shelters, a portable animal crematorium and a new Animal Birth Control hospital. In the tourism sector, Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for developing a spiritual tourism circuit connecting Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Attukal, Vettucaud and Beemapally.Among other initiatives, the budget proposes Atal Canteens offering meals at Rs 20 and Atal Supermarkets.

For social welfare, Rs 4 crore has been earmarked for the school breakfast scheme Unarvu 2.0, with a revised menu and an increased daily allocation of Rs 10 per student. Additionally, Rs 1.5 crore has been allocated for a Prime Health Lab, with plans to establish a diagnostic centre in collaboration with Hindustan Latex Ltd. The Opposition criticised the budget, calling it disappointing.