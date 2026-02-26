Actor, businessman, district president among BJP’s T'Puram Central probables

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the BJP gears up for candidate selection in Kerala’s ‘priority constituencies’, discussions surrounding its picks for the Thiruvananthapuram Central constituency are gaining momentum, though the seat is not likely to be included in the party’s first candidate list.

Businessman Rajasekharan Nair, actor-turned-politician G Krishnakumar and the party’s Thiruvananthapuram City district president Karamana Jayan are among the BJP’s probables for the seat.

Jayan, who enjoys good support among party workers and well-wishers, had been the preferred choice for the constituency in the lower levels. However, the names of Nair, who was the party’s Neyyattinkara candidate in the 2021 assembly elections, and BJP national council member Krishnakumar, who contested from the constituency last time and garnered about 27% votes, surfaced recently.

Talking about chances, Jayan has an edge owing to the long time he put in working for the Sangh Parivar.

“Jayan played an instrumental role in BJP’s prestigious win in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation. His participation could energise our workers, but everything depends on how the top leaders decide to take things forward,” said a senior party member.

Meanwhile, Nair shares a good equation with top leaders in the party national leadership, and hence his chances of getting a shot at the seat are also good.

As for Krishnakumar, the fact that he proved his support in the last election is likely to work in his favour when the BJP considers candidates. His name is also under consideration for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency.