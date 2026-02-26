Rift in RSP as Kerala MP Premachandran faces ‘dynastic’ politics allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift within the state unit of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) has escalated as its lone MP, N K Premachandran, is facing allegations of dynastic politics following the emergence of his son Karthik Premachandran’s name as one of the favourites for candidacy in the Eravipuram assembly constituency.

With a section of local Congress leaders too taking sides in the dispute, the RSP leadership is deeply divided between the official faction, supporting acting state secretary A A Azees and Shibu Baby John, and the Premachandran faction.

At the party’s mandalam committee meeting on Tuesday, Karthik could secure only seven votes. However, mandalam secretary N Noushad received eight votes. Party state committee member M S Gopakumar also secured the support of seven members.

The RSP district secretariat meeting to be held on Thursday and the state secretariat and state committee meetings slated for Friday will be decisive.

“The candidate will be selected through due organisational process,” said Shibu Baby John.

“Party’s district and state leadership will decide the final candidate.”

The dispute over the Eravipuram seat has also affected the seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. The RSP has traditioally contested five seats — Attingal (reserved), Chavara, Eravipuram, Kunnathur and Mattannur.

The party now wants to swap Attingal and Mattannur with the Congress. There have also been discussions on swapping Eravipuram with the Chadayamangalam constituency.

A section of party leaders and local Congress leaders have demanded that Karthik be given a ticket considering his winnability. However, another section of leaders opposing the move argue that such a move would be suicidal.