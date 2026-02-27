Emerging Travancore summit today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Emerging Travancore Summit 2026, an initiative aimed at redefining south Kerala’s industrial and investment landscape, will be held on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), the summit is themed “driving south Kerala’s next growth wave” and seeks to position the capital as a leading destination for industry and investment.

The highlight of the event will be the address by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, MP John Brittas, former union minister V Muraleedharan, and Pooyam Thirunal Gouri Parvathi Bayi of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore will also attend. A panel discussion on the growth and future of Thiruvananthapuram will feature John Brittas, Muraleedharan, former MLA K S Sabarinadhan, focusing on infrastructure expansion, investment potential, and long-term urban development.

Adding global investor significance to the summit, Aravind Krishnan, managing director and head - southeast Asia private equity at Blackstone, will participate in the deliberations.

The summit will also host specially curated B2B and B2G meetings with the support of Kerala Startup Mission, connecting investors, startups and MSMEs to accelerate funding, partnerships and job creation across the region.