KSRTC gears up with speciality healthcare in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is stepping into the healthcare sector with the launch of a multi-speciality medical facility near its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Developed in partnership with a private hospital, the initiative is supported through CSR funds and crowdfunding, aiming to provide affordable treatment to employees, pensioners, the public, and the pilgrims and tourists visiting the capital city.
KSRTC has repurposed its old medical centre into a 5,700 sqft facility that will house a speciality OP clinic, dental unit, diagnostic services and a 10-bed dialysis centre.
The corporation will deploy its own medical officer, nurses, pharmacist, technicians and support staff. Consultations will remain free for KSRTC employees and pensioners, while the public will be charged nominal fees.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), KSRTC’s partner, has contributed Rs1.5 crore from its CSR fund to establish the dialysis unit and procure essential equipment. “We will soon finalise the hospital partner. Initially, only OP services will be available, and we are awaiting the minister’s date for inauguration,” said a KSRTC official.
The private hospital partner will provide doctors across key disciplines including cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry and more.
Also, it will set up a dental unit, offer discounted packages for advanced investigations such as CT/MRI scans, digital X-rays, surgeries, and laboratory tests, and extend cashless or subsidised treatment options.
The Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) will establish laboratory services within 10 days and set up a scanning centre. KSRTC is also working on crowdfunding modalities to support the dialysis unit’s operations.
Employees will receive free consultations and additional subsidies up to 10% on other services, while the public will benefit from lower treatment costs compared to other hospitals. RGCB will follow CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) rates, making services highly affordable.
KSRTC plans to replicate similar centres in other major locations in the future. Officials noted that lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension are most common among staff, and to address this,.
KSRTC has introduced a corporate health insurance scheme.