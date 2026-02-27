KSRTC gears up with speciality healthcare in Thiruvanthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is stepping into the healthcare sector with the launch of a multi-speciality medical facility near its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Developed in partnership with a private hospital, the initiative is supported through CSR funds and crowdfunding, aiming to provide affordable treatment to employees, pensioners, the public, and the pilgrims and tourists visiting the capital city.

KSRTC has repurposed its old medical centre into a 5,700 sqft facility that will house a speciality OP clinic, dental unit, diagnostic services and a 10-bed dialysis centre.

The corporation will deploy its own medical officer, nurses, pharmacist, technicians and support staff. Consultations will remain free for KSRTC employees and pensioners, while the public will be charged nominal fees.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), KSRTC’s partner, has contributed Rs1.5 crore from its CSR fund to establish the dialysis unit and procure essential equipment. “We will soon finalise the hospital partner. Initially, only OP services will be available, and we are awaiting the minister’s date for inauguration,” said a KSRTC official.

The private hospital partner will provide doctors across key disciplines including cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, gynaecology, dermatology, ENT, ophthalmology, psychiatry and more.

Also, it will set up a dental unit, offer discounted packages for advanced investigations such as CT/MRI scans, digital X-rays, surgeries, and laboratory tests, and extend cashless or subsidised treatment options.