Amid Opposition boycott in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, BJP’s maiden budget cleared

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led city corporation council passed its maiden budget on Friday amid high drama, as councillors of both the LDF and UDF staged a walkout following heated exchanges during the discussion.

Tensions flared early in the session when UDF councillor R Harikumar demanded the exclusion of BJP councillor R Sreelekha, citing the recent Pocso case filed against her for revealing rape survivors’ identity. However, Mayor V V Rajesh ruled that only budget-related matters could be raised and denied mike to Harikumar, sparking a protest. The session turned stormy when K S Sabarinathan compared the budget to ‘toilet paper’ triggering arguments from the development standing committee chairman Karamana Ajith.

Following this the UDF councillors, led by parliamentary party leader K S Sabarinathan, raised slogans and walked out, accusing the mayor for denying opportunity to speak. The situation escalated further when the LDF also staged a walk out. LDF parliamentary party leader S P Deepak questioned the absence of Deputy Mayor Asha Nath who left her seat during his speech.

BJP councillor Girikumar defended her absence and stated that the opposition is unnecessarily politicising the issue. Deepak said that the deputy mayor should be the one giving replies in the discussion and not others in her party. Amid heated exchanges, LDF members also boycotted the proceedings.

Deepak said the budget has been drawn up against the Kerala Municipality Act and alleged the document as invalid. Defending the budget, the deputy mayor said that constructive suggestions could still be incorporated before finalisation. Subsequently, the mayor declared the budget passed.

He also read out a letter from Ajitha, a kidney patient from Wayanad, who sought help for housing after hearing about the corporation’s plan to provide homes for 2,000 beneficiaries. He said the scheme is for residents under the corporation, but that he would take personal efforts to provide her housing.