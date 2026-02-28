Crowd management concerns loom large at central station ahead of Attukal pongala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the annual Attukal Pongala fast approaching, authorities are racing against time to put in place an effective crowd management plan at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station, as redevelopment works at the station pose fresh challenges.

The Rs 495-crore station redevelopment project has led to the closure of the railway’s second gate near Powerhouse Road, significantly limiting entry and exit points for the thousands of devotees expected to arrive for the festival. At present, only four exits at the main entrance are operational, raising concerns about severe overcrowding on platforms.

Lakhs of women devotees from across the country are expected to reach the capital to participate in the pongala ritual at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

Following the pongala offering, devotees traditionally head towards the railway station and the nearby Thampanoor KSRTC bus station to return home, often leading to heavy congestion in the area.

In view of the anticipated rush, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), in coordination with railway officials and the city police, is preparing a comprehensive crisis management plan.

A senior DDMA official said coordinated action is underway to prevent bottlenecks. “The Railways will implement an internal crowd management strategy within the station premises, while the police will handle movement and regulation outside. To ease pressure on platforms, two temporary special waiting areas are being set up - one opposite New Theatre and another opposite Chaitram Hotel. These spaces will allow passengers to wait safely without crowding the platforms,” the official said.

“All the agencies involved have come up with their strategies and action plan for the smooth conduct of the pongala festival,” said the official.