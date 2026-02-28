Four police officers suspended over custodial torture in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers attached to the Fort police station have been suspended over allegations of custodial assault. The action was taken against grade SI Sreekumar, and police officers Sunil, Sijukumar and Girish on Friday, following an enquiry conducted by the Fort assistant commissioner. The action against the four officers was taken after examining CCTV footage.

It was found that Jinu Baby, an accused in a bike theft case, was assaulted while in custody. He was taken into custody from Kochi and later brought to Thiruvananthapuram. The grade SI was suspended for pulling the accused by his hair while he was lying in the cell.

It was also found that though Jinu was detained in Kochi, records were manipulated to show that he was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram. The city police commissioner has ordered a departmental enquiry against the officers for preparing false documents.

The case relates to the theft of a motorcycle parked in front of a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. Jinu Baby, identified as a habitual bike thief, was traced through CCTV visuals. Based on information shared by Fort police, a DANSAF team in Kochi apprehended him and handed him over.

However, it was found that Jinu was beaten inside the vehicle while being transported from Kochi and again assaulted at the station in Thiruvananthapuram. Jinu is currently undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. He underwent emergency surgery following kidney damage. Medical reports state that he suffered injuries to his kidneys and muscles. Another accused in the case, Unni, also suffered injuries.