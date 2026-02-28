International Archives & Heritage Centre in Thiruvananthapuram set to be a history treasure trove

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Palm-leaf manuscripts from across Kerala — documents of yore that carry the story of how life and culture took shape over centuries in the state — are finding a new, spacious home in the city.

Spread over an acre, the International Archives and Heritage Centre (IAHC), inaugurated on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University, is set to be the largest repository of palm-leaf manuscripts in India.

“Kerala reportedly has the largest collection of palm-leaf manuscripts from as early as the 14th century, with over a crore documents in official safekeeping alone,” says Parvathy S, director of the Kerala State Archives Department.

About 80 per cent of this is in Thiruvananthapuram, stacked at the archives office here and the Central Archives at West Fort.

Most of it is the ‘Mathilakam Rekhakal’, the documents on administration during the rule of the kings of erstwhile Travancore over the last 300 years.

“There are over 60 lakh palm-leaf manuscripts linked to this segment,” says archaeology department director E Dinesan.

A similar stock of palm-leaf manuscripts, though not of this magnitude, is kept at Kochi and Kozhikode facilities of the archives department.

The IAHC will house a one-stop study and research centre in a 22,000sq.ft facility for all the manuscripts in the domain of state archives.